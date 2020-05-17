February 12, 1930 - May 1, 2020
Colleen Epps Atwater of Lincoln, died on May 1, 2020 in Lone Tree, Colorado. Born in Scipio, Oklahoma on February 12, 1930 to James D. Epps and Myrtle Bowen, graduated from Indianola High School and Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Drama.
Colleen met Don Atwater (from Kearney, NE) in El Paso, Texas where she was a teacher and he was in the Air Force. They went on to have three children, Beau, Margaret, and Ann and lived in Germany, South Carolina, Maryland until finally settling in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1972.
She was a teacher for 40 years and began her Masters of Education at the University of Maryland and finishing at the University of Nebraska. She retired from Dawes Junior High School in northeast Lincoln in 1992. She was a long-time member of St Matthews Episcopal Church in Lincoln.
Colleen has many wonderful memories of traveling with the Air Force, teaching at Dawes, and growing up on the farm in southeastern Oklahoma. Along with her family, the friendships and experiences she forged throughout her life meant the most to her. She loved her animals, rode a horse for 30 years, and always preferred to be outdoors walking her dog in Wilderness Park enjoying the big Nebraska sunsets. Her favorite author was Willa Cather.
Colleen is survived by her children son and daughter-in-law Beau and Gretchen Atwater of Bernardsville N.J, daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Len Johnson of Seattle WA, daughter and son-in-law Patricia Ann and Dave Bender of Denver, CO. 5 grandchildren: Melanie and Ford Atwater, Tyler, Jake and Kit Bender, James and Elliot Johnson. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Douglas of Winston-Salem, NC.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will not occur until late summer. Her cremated remains will be interred at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE near her husband Lt Col Don Atwater. You may contact us to be notified of the service or if you wish to send your condolences to: colleenatwatermemorial@gmail.com
We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers that Colleen had during her remaining years of life in Lincoln and the nursing staff at Morningstar Senior Living in Lone Tree, CO the last year of her life.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 2325 S 24th St, Lincoln, NE.
