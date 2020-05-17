× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 12, 1930 - May 1, 2020

Colleen Epps Atwater of Lincoln, died on May 1, 2020 in Lone Tree, Colorado. Born in Scipio, Oklahoma on February 12, 1930 to James D. Epps and Myrtle Bowen, graduated from Indianola High School and Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Drama.

Colleen met Don Atwater (from Kearney, NE) in El Paso, Texas where she was a teacher and he was in the Air Force. They went on to have three children, Beau, Margaret, and Ann and lived in Germany, South Carolina, Maryland until finally settling in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1972.

She was a teacher for 40 years and began her Masters of Education at the University of Maryland and finishing at the University of Nebraska. She retired from Dawes Junior High School in northeast Lincoln in 1992. She was a long-time member of St Matthews Episcopal Church in Lincoln.