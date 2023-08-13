Colleen Dorothy Schaber

July 6, 1936 - July 3, 2023

Colleen Dorothy Schaber, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on July 3, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1936, in Almora, MN to Ralph and Gertrude (Hofferbert) Julius. She worked as bookkeeper for many years at Christian Record Services. Colleen was a member of College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She also served on the board of the Seventh-Day Adventist Credit Union.

Family members include her son, Kevin (Sarah) Gilbert of Olathe, KS; daughter, Pam (Cary) DeCamp of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren: Madison DeCamp, Anna Gilbert, and Hannah DeCamp; step-children: David (Frances) Schaber of Kansas City, KS, Susan (Mark) Craig of Desoto, KS, and Wayne Schaber of Lincoln, NE; sisters: Irene Gilbert of Gentry, AR and Sandra (Bennett) Chilson of Berrien Springs, MI; six step-grandchildren; one great step-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded In death by her parents; and husband, Ralph Schaber.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th at College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68506. Interment was in Wadena, MN.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com