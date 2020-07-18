Colin Jeffrey Bloom

Colin Bloom, age 11 of Omaha, formerly of Lincoln, died at Children's Hospital in Omaha on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Surviving are his parents; Jeffrey & Heather Bloom, along with his brother, Matthew all of Omaha; maternal grandmother, Kay McLaughlin-Graff of Walton, NE; paternal grandparents, Bruce & Deb Bloom of Elkhorn; aunt and uncle, Dawn & Trent Melcher of Elkhorn and his four cousins, Chandler (Skye) Melcher of Sedalia, MO, Katiya, Rylan and Azaria Melcher all of Elkhorn. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Willard Graff.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church at 15050 West Maple Road in Omaha with Rev. Mandy Barkhaus officiating. The service will be webcast so those who feel more comfortable watching the service from a private location can do so. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. A visitation with the family present will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 pm until 4 pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 West Maple Road in Elkhorn.