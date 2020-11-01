September 20, 1931 - September 15, 2020

Colene R. Walker, 88 of Lincoln, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1931, in Durand, IL, to Oscar and Elsie Anderson. Colene was fond of the musical arts especially classical music and singing in choir, particularly the Abendmusik choir at First Plymouth Church. She was very spiritual throughout her life, incorporating this in her daily life.

Colene was devoted to serving others. Whether serving as a Chaplin intern in Chicago's Cook County Hospital's AIDs unit, visiting the sick as a Stephen Minister or working as a CASA volunteer helping abused children, she was selfless with her time and talents to help others.

Colene was tireless in her pursuit of equality on the issues of poverty, racism or homophobia. As a businesswoman she was very successful, working for Ruben H. Donnelley as an account executive for many years.

Colene leaves to cherish her memory, son J. Leon Stewart, her many friends and spiritual family.

A Celebration of Colene's Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street Lincoln. Rev. Dr. Jim Keck officiating. No visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.