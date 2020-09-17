 Skip to main content
Colene R. Walker
Colene R. Walker

September 15, 2020

Colene R. Walker, 88, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, with family by her side. Services are pending at this time with Roper and Sons Funeral Home.

