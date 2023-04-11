Cole Jonathan Pensick

October 10, 1990 - April 8, 2023

Cole Jonathan Pensick, age 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away April 8, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 3921 20th Street, in Columbus with Father Joseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil. Inurnment will take place at a later date All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later. The family requests that attendees wear Husker Red.

Cole was born October 10, 1990 to Dan and Bev (Connerley) Pensick in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended Kahoa elementary school, Mickle middle school and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 2009.

While playing football for Nebraska, Cole was a key member of the Husker offensive line with great versatility throughout his NU career with the ability to play both center and guard. Cole was recognized with many honors and awards.

Cole majored in agribusiness and earned his bachelor's degree from Nebraska in December of 2012. He was currently employed by Snyder Industries of Lincoln as National Ag Sales Manager.

Survivors include his parents, Dan and Bev Pensick of Columbus; sister Abby Pensick of Fort Collins, CO; grandmother Barb Pensick; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends; and his faithful companion Pepper.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Lavern "Sonny" Pensick, H. Jerry Connerley, Lorene Connerley and aunt Barb DeBower.

Please visit dubasfuneralhome.com. Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.