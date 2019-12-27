June 9, 1924 - December 25, 2019

Col. Lester L. Arasmith, 95 of Lincoln, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019. He was born June 9, 1924 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Howard and Gladys (Starnes) Arasmith. He grew up in Grand Island, NE and graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, MO.

He served his county during WWII, Korean and Vietnam. After he retired from the U.S. Airforce, he earned his PhD from U of CO and became a college professor at UNO and at Bethel College in MN. He was a member of the American Fighter Aces Association and Indian Hills Community Church.

Survived by wife Nadine, daughter Ann (Sid) Havekost all of Lincoln, sons Richard (Felisha) Columbus, OH and David (Kathy) Atlanta, GA, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents and brothers Russell and Donald.

Services will be 12:30 Monday December 30, 2019 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th St. Lincoln. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to The Gary Snise Foundation for Veterans. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com

