Cody W. Stollar

July 19, 1936 - May 13, 2023

Cody W. Stollar, 86, of Lincoln, passed away May 13, 2023 in Missouri.

Born on July 19,, 1936 to Cody and Norma Stollar. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1956. He married Betty Tice on August 24, 1958 and from that marriage of 62 plus years, they welcomed three sons.

He retired from Gooch Mills and served in the National Guard.

He loved his 1957 Ford retractable car that he restored with his son Joel. An avid golfer, loved football, basketball and was a member of the Senior Golf League.

Preceded in death by his wife Betty, parents, brother Gale Stollar.

Survived by sons William (Joan), Randal (ex-daughter-in-law Amy), and Joel (Vickie), 7 grandkids, & 9 great grandkids.

Visitation Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, and one hour before the Graveside Service at 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Meet at funeral home.

Memorials in care of the family. www.lincolnfh.com