February 27, 1934 - July 8, 2020

Clifton Neal Foster, 86, was born February 27, 1934, in Benedict, Nebraska, the youngest of the eight children of Gertrude and John Foster.

After serving in the Army at the end of the Korean War, Cliff attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for a Bachelor of Science in Physics. He received his master's degree and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. His passion for knowledge and inspiring others led Cliff to a life in education, from teaching and coaching to being a superintendent of schools. Excited by the potential of early personal computers, Cliff left public education in 1981 to create a successful computer school, computer store and software business in Bellevue.

Cliff met his love and lifelong partner, Marilyn, in 1962. He proposed after three weeks of dating, resulting in 50 years of loving marriage, and a family of four children. Family travel and adventure filled their lives with learning, joy, and fun. Cliff visited his 50th state at 85, seeing Denali and the wildlife of Alaska. Cliff remained active at his home and in his backyard to the end, gardening, feeding birds, reading, and dabbling in art.