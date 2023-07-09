Clifford W. Bomberger

December 13, 1922 – July 5, 2023

“Cliff” passed away peacefully with family by his side. He was born in Anselmo, Nebraska to Warren & Ethel Bomberger.

He was an outstanding musician and received recent TV coverage playing the piano at Mistys through his 99th year.

He served in the Navy in World War II. He graduated from U. of Nebraska and owned a Western Auto store in Lexington, Nebraska in the 50's.

He moved to Lincoln where he became a Real Estate Broker and owned his own Real Estate Company. He was highly respected as a successful realtor having sold Bob Devaney his home when he moved to Lincoln.

He was a lifelong Husker football fan attending the games for decades and only stopped in recent years.

He also purchased and built several apartment buildings in Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife Carol, children Linda (Joseph) Shafer, Gregory (Carolyn) Bomberger, Grandchildren Darcy (Nicole) Silver Foral, Loren (Jenn) Buxton. Great grandchildren Chloe Buxton Matejka, Dean Foral, Vivian Foral & Miles Buxton.

Step Children, Alisa (David) Durr, Kelly (Kimmy) McLean. Step grandchildren, Jillian & Jackson Durr.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Vivian Bomberger.

Funeral service: 11:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St.

Visitation one hour prior to service.

Graveside service: 11:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Lone Tree Cemetery, Weissert, NE.

Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian or Weissert Church of God.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com