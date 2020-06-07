× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1936 - June 4, 2020

Clifford Spencer Roberts 84 passed away Thursday June 4th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27th, 1936 to Joseph Clifford & Elizabeth (Spencer) Roberts in Auburn Nebraska. He grew up in several places, the first being Brownville, NE, Salt Lake City, UT, then ending in Omaha NE where he graduated from Benson High School with the class of 1954.

After graduation he went on to join the Army where he was stationed at Fort Hood. He spent time at Zion National Park during the summers and was featured in the National Geographic. After his return he continued his education at The University of Omaha where he earned a degree in education and a Masters degree in Counseling; he graduated with the class of 1958.

He began his teaching career at Westbrook Elementary School in Omaha. During this time he was active in coaching basketball and football. He spent 25 years refereeing sporting events. In 1965, he furthered his career to Westside High School where he was the school counselor under Jim Tangdahl. In 1972 he moved his family to Arlington NE where he then finished his career as the High School Principal.