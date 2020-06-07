March 27, 1936 - June 4, 2020
Clifford Spencer Roberts 84 passed away Thursday June 4th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27th, 1936 to Joseph Clifford & Elizabeth (Spencer) Roberts in Auburn Nebraska. He grew up in several places, the first being Brownville, NE, Salt Lake City, UT, then ending in Omaha NE where he graduated from Benson High School with the class of 1954.
After graduation he went on to join the Army where he was stationed at Fort Hood. He spent time at Zion National Park during the summers and was featured in the National Geographic. After his return he continued his education at The University of Omaha where he earned a degree in education and a Masters degree in Counseling; he graduated with the class of 1958.
He began his teaching career at Westbrook Elementary School in Omaha. During this time he was active in coaching basketball and football. He spent 25 years refereeing sporting events. In 1965, he furthered his career to Westside High School where he was the school counselor under Jim Tangdahl. In 1972 he moved his family to Arlington NE where he then finished his career as the High School Principal.
In March 1962 he was united in marriage to Judith Monaghan and to this union 3 children were born. Debra, Lisa & JP. In January of 1997 he was united in marriage to Sharon Hendrickson and to this union he gained a step daughter Jennifer. They made their home in Lincoln NE where he resided at the time of his death. Spence loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His proudest moment was when Joseph Avery Roberts came into this world to carry on the Roberts legacy.
Stranger was not a word in his vocabulary, everyone he met he made a lasting impression on. He & Sharon enjoyed their Saturday morning breakfast group that gathered at Honey Creek in Waverly where they gained many lasting friendships until his failing health kept him from attending. We were blessed to have him for so long and that he was able to witness his grandkids growing up and welcomed 10 great-grandchildren into his fold.
Spence leaves to celebrate his life; his wife Sharon and their dogs Zoey & Molly, children Debra (Ty) Noyes of Kearney, Lisa (Matt) Hunke of Cozad, JP (Jenna) Roberts of Johnson Lake & Jennifer Hendrickson of Los Angeles CA; eleven grandchildren; Ashley Ourada, Ryan (Darci) Sanger, Stephanie Osborn, Nicole Maloley, Logan (Payden) Hunke, Avery & Josslyn Roberts, Ansley & Eric Noyes; 10 great-grandchildren; Cinch, Colter & Coyle Sanger, Nelson & Maisyn Ourada, Aleena & Oakley Maloley, Ava, Zachary & Cole Osborn. He was preceded in death by his parents JC & Elizabeth Roberts, his sister Carol Buis, Leonard & Marie Kurtz
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020, with public visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Roper & Sons Funeral Home 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln NE. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family service held at 2:00 p.m. Spence has chosen cremation following services. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or donor's choice. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
