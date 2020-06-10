Clifford Spencer Roberts 84 passed away Thursday June 4th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020, with public visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Roper & Sons Funeral Home 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln NE. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family service held at 2:00 p.m. Spence has chosen cremation following services. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or donor's choice. Condolences online at roperandsons.com