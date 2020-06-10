Clifford Spencer Roberts
View Comments

Clifford Spencer Roberts

{{featured_button_text}}

June 4, 2020

Clifford Spencer Roberts 84 passed away Thursday June 4th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020, with public visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Roper & Sons Funeral Home 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln NE. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family service held at 2:00 p.m. Spence has chosen cremation following services. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society or donor's choice. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Clifford Roberts, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News