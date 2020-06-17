Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Clifford H. “Pete” Wolfe, 90, Lincoln, passed away (6/14/20). Born (8/21/29) in Waverly to Ray G. and Margaret (Stanley) Sr. Retired 47 yrs. Burlington Northern Railroad. U.S. Army Veteran.

Family includes wife, Jacquelyn, Lincoln; sister Doris Thallas, Lincoln; Brother-in-law Joe (Terri) Streur, Webb City, MO; Grandchildren Shane Wolfe and Breana Rima; Great grand-children Skyler, Jamison and Olivia. Preceded in death by his parents, son David, and siblings Richard, Ray, Jr. and Jackie.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Visitation 1 hr. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.