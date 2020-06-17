Clifford H. “Pete” Wolfe
View Comments

Clifford H. “Pete” Wolfe

{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford H. “Pete” Wolfe

August 21, 1929 - June 14, 2020

Clifford H. “Pete” Wolfe, 90, Lincoln, passed away (6/14/20). Born (8/21/29) in Waverly to Ray G. and Margaret (Stanley) Sr. Retired 47 yrs. Burlington Northern Railroad. U.S. Army Veteran.

Family includes wife, Jacquelyn, Lincoln; sister Doris Thallas, Lincoln; Brother-in-law Joe (Terri) Streur, Webb City, MO; Grandchildren Shane Wolfe and Breana Rima; Great grand-children Skyler, Jamison and Olivia. Preceded in death by his parents, son David, and siblings Richard, Ray, Jr. and Jackie.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Visitation 1 hr. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.

To send flowers to the family of Clifford Wolfe, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News