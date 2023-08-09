Clifford "Cliff" Lacey, Jr.

March 7, 1934 - August 5, 2023

Clifford “Cliff” Lacey, Jr. passed away on August 5, 2023, at Pemberly Place in Lincoln. He was born on March 7, 1934, and married Lois Broady in 1952. Five daughters were born. The family lived in Tecumseh where Cliff began his 33-year career with People's Natural Gas. Eventually the family settled in Humboldt where Cliff and Lois were active in church and community. They made plans to retire at age 59. Those plans ended before they could begin with Lois' sudden death in 1994.

Cliff moved back to Tecumseh where he met Karen (Rippe) Haughton. They were married in 2000 and made their home in Sterling. Karen became a beloved member of the Lacey Clan until her death in 2006. Cliff was blessed to meet Theoma Pope and enjoyed a twelve-year relationship together until her death in 2017.

As Cliff's health declined, he created a home for himself and his cat, Joy, in Tecumseh. His last months included the decision to move to Pemberly Place in Lincoln. During the last days and weeks of Cliff's life, he received amazing care and comfort from the staff at Bryan Hospital, Pemberly Place and Traditions Hospice Care.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Sr. and Helen (Illyes) Lacey; his wife and mother of his children, Lois (Broady) Lacey; his second wife, Karen (Rippe Haughton) Lacey; and their daughter, Cheryl Ann (Hayes). He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Pam (Tom) Usher, Carol (Roger) Glathar; David (Cheryl) Hayes; Chris (Joel) Geyer; Sandy (Bryan) Hanson, stepchildren include Tim (Janine) Haughton and Jennifer (Mitch) Bartholomew, 9 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Nadine (Terry) Roberts and Charles “Chuck” (Becky) Lacey.

Memorial services: 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. The service livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Register book: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Inurnment in the Tecumseh Cemetery, Tecumseh, Nebraska.