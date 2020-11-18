February 7, 1958 - November 13, 2020
Clement C Aginah, 62, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Born to Jeremiah and Gladys (Obiakor) Aginah on February 7, 1958 in Africa.
Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Funeral Service will be held 1 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Condolences may be left at www.lincolnccfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.