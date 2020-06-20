June 2, 2020
Clayton Paul Korver, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00am, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City, IA. Interment will follow at the West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Korver Family for future designation. Condolences online at www.oolman.com.
