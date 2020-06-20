Clayton Paul Korver
View Comments

Clayton Paul Korver

{{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 2020

Clayton Paul Korver, 92, of Lincoln, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00am, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City, IA. Interment will follow at the West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Korver Family for future designation. Condolences online at www.oolman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Clayton Korver, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News