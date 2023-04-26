Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 28, at Berean Bible Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Knott officiating. Burial will be 3:00 PM Friday, April 28, at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM with family present Thursday, April 27, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Lincoln Special Olympics. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com . Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Clayton was born on August 25, 1993, in Stevens Point, WI. His family moved back to Nebraska in 1994 and he lived and attended elementary school in Hastings, NE before moving with his parents to Lincoln in 2003. He graduated from Southwest High School in 2013. He was a special guy and friendly to all. Always full of jokes, tricks, and laughs which his family will remember with great fondness forever. He's now in the loving presence of his savior Jesus Christ with a new body and mind. How happy his family is for him now.