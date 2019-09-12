{{featured_button_text}}

Claudia “Cathy” Heitmann

November 7, 1945 – September 8, 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Harry Cochell; brothers, Milton and Winston. Survived by husband, Melvin J. Heitmann; daughters, Lisa Fox (Peter) and Jodie Heitmann; five grandchildren; sister, Jean Dier; sisters-in-law, Charlene Cochell and Dorothy Gettman (Ken); many nieces and nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, from 5 to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha. Services: Saturday, September 14, at 10 am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby St., Omaha 68164. Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Heitmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments