Claude Hawley Wingrove Jr.

August 8, 1942 - April 10, 2023

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1942 to Arlene (Hogan) and Claude H. Wingrove Sr., Claude grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, along with his parents and three brothers. Claude attended Huntington Elementary School, Northeast Junior High School, and Northeast High School. At LNE he was a member of the football team, swim team, and tennis team. He graduated from Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in English. At Wesleyan he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and a member of the football team. He completed his Master of Arts degree in English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1973.

He worked in Yellowstone National Park for several seasons during his high school years where he collected silver dollars that he loved to give to his grandsons. His summer job in Lincoln was to lifeguard at the city swimming pools. Later he became the manager at the city pool in Belmont. In college he taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church.

He was married to his wife, Lynn, for 54 years. Their daughter, Jill, was born in 1975. His two grandsons, Ryan and Ben, taught him about iPads and phone apps. He truly enjoyed their company and hearing about their activities. He had a dry sense of humor and a subtle wit which often surprised and entertained his friends.

His public school teaching career spanned 32 years beginning in Genoa, NE, to Grand Island, NE, to Lincoln Public Schools. He was a faithful member of the Lincoln Education Association and the National Education Association. Claude loved to pheasant hunt and fish for trout. He, Lynn, and Jill often vacationed in the Colorado mountains. As a young boy he loved to go camping, cook over an open fire, and sleep outdoors in a tent. He and his brothers took their children on numerous Kansas camping trips, boated, laid treasure hunts, and explored places he and his brothers explored as children. Frequently he and a group of outdoor enthusiasts would canoe down the Dismal River enjoying any adventure they encountered.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Grosscup) Wingrove, his daughter Jill (Tom) Hempel, and their children Ryan and Ben Hempel; brothers Darold (Sandy Worm) Wingrove, Edward (Debbie) Wingrove; brothers and sisters-in-law Bryan and Ruth Grosscup, Paul and Martha Grosscup; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, George (Sharon) Wingrove.

A private family graveside is planned at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Please feel free to donate in Claude's memory to your favorite charity or organization.