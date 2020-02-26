Claude Anthony Coccodrilli, age 73, of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Claude was born May 14, 1946 to Joseph and Helen Coccodrilli in Scranton, PA. Claude is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Prudence (Prue) Coccodrilli; other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life will be 12:30 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street Lincoln, NE 68512. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Family requests Husker T-shirts and Converse tennis shoes to be worn for the service. Inurnment will take place at Faith Lutheran East Cemetery at a later date. Fond memories may be shared for the family at www.lincolnfh.com