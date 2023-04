Clark H. Mattingly

April 23, 2023

Clark H. Mattingly, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on April 23, 2023. He was born in Grand Island, NE, to Robert and Ardis (Maddox) Mattingly.

Celebration of Life to be held 1:30 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Rev. Bud Christenson officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Bridges to Hope.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com