February 26, 1953 - July 2, 2019
Clarice Diane “Claire” Sharpe, 66, entered God's heavenly kingdom with her husband and two boys at her side on July 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with scleroderma. Born February 26, 1953 in Kearney, to Carl and Carolyn (Sanders) Bauer, and raised in Hildreth. She was a retired preschool and special education teacher.
Claire was sometimes referred to as “Saint Claire” by her family and friends because she was just that. A saint. She devoted her life to others, with a smile on her face, and never complained. Claire found great joy in caring for and making not only her family and friends happy, but anyone that she ever came across. All people who were lucky enough to have her in their life know her as one of, if not the most, selfless and giving person God has ever created. She was truly an angel on Earth.
Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest love in life. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. Claire was an active member at American Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, served on many committees, was on the Praise Team, and delivered Meals-On-Wheels as part of the church. Strong in her faith and love for God, the church was always important to her.
She is survived her husband Sam; sons Sam (Erin) and Seth (Brooke), all of Lincoln; grandchildren Brynlee, Dayton, and Ryker Sharpe, Trent, Tristen, and Bella Robbins, Brendan Wubbels and Pierson Sharpe; brothers Crale (Jill Ann) Bauer, Curtis (Katrina) Bauer, all of Hildreth, Clark (Jen) Bauer, Gibbon; sisters Charlene (Steve) Christensen, Holdrege, and Cynthia (Gary) Hastings, Kearney. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Craig Bauer, niece Rikki York, and nephew Aaron Betty.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine Street, with Pastor Carla Johnsen officiating. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation. Visitation with family present from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons, 4300 O Street. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.