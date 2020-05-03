Clarice Ann Riege
Clarice Ann Riege

July 31, 1944 - April 29, 2020

Born July 31, 1944 in Columbus, NE to Adolph and Hallie (Whitaker) Morlok. Due to Current Social Restrictions Private Family Services to be Held with a Celebration of Life Service at a Later Date. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” program online at www.roperandsons.com

