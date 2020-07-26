× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 1944 - April 29, 2020

Clarice Ann Riege, 75 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving children, on April 29, 2020. Clarice was born in Columbus, Nebraska on July 31, 1944 to Adolph & Hallie (Whitaker). She was a stay at home mother, Para/Office Secretary at Lincoln Public Schools, and Secretary at American Lutheran Church until her retirement. She also worked as a telephone operator for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph prior to having her children.

Clarice is survived by her children Greg Riege of Lincoln, NE, Gary Riege of Elkhorn, NE (Frances Bohling-Riege), & Carmen Kress of Omaha, NE (Nathan Kress); grandchildren Jeremy Riege of Omaha, NE, Elizabeth Riege of Elkhorn, NE, Hannah and Haley Kress of Omaha, NE; brothers William Morlok (Kathy) of Lincoln, NE and Terry Morlok of Lincoln, NE ; her sister, Carol Meedel of Tuscon, AZ; and numerous other family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Riege; parents Adolph and Hallie Morlok, and numerous family members and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10:00am. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Riege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.