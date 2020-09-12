× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1935 - September 8, 2020

Clarence Ziemba passed away on September 8th at the Lincoln Heart Institute. Clarence was born August 15th, 1935 in rural Duncan, NE, to (Stanley) Charles and Helen Ziemba. Clarence married Alice Harrison, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, NE, on May 27, 1961.

Clarence joined the Navy in 1955, served for four and a half years, and was a Communication Specialist on a reconnaissance plane. He also was on board with his team when the Mercury 7 spacecraft with Scott Carpenter overshot the landing location by 250 miles during splashdown. Clarence's crew spotted the missing spacecraft and radioed its location to the rescue team. After his time in the service, he served as an inspector for missile bases as they were being built in the late 50's and early 60's. He went to work at Brunswick in Lincoln, NE, as a Quality Control Engineer starting in 1963 and worked there for 34 years until he retired.