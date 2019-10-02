November 22, 1933 - September 30, 2019
Clarence W. Kvasnicka, 85, of Lincoln passed away September 30, 2019. Clarence was born November 22, 1933 on the family farm north of Western, NE to William and Rose (Tuma) Kvasnicka. He lived on the farm with his parents and brother Elmer until his retirement in 2004. He then moved to Lincoln and lived with his sister, Grace Tenopir.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; brother Elmer, and his brother-in-law Earnest Tenopir. He leaves to mourn his sister, Grace Tenopir, niece Peggy (Jerry) Hiestand, great-nephews Todd (Christy) Hiestand, Jeff (Kathryn) Hiestand, great-great nephew Noah Hiestand, great-great nieces Lucille Hiestand, Hannah Hiestand and family friends.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (10-5-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Galen Skinner officiating. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Wilber Czech Cemetery in Wilber, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Friday with family greeting friends from 5-6 pm at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
