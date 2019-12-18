Clarence T. Mertins, age 90 years, of Seward, born August 17, 1929, passed away December 15, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army, Seward V.F.W. Post #4755 and Seward American Legion Post #33. Graveside Service and Inurnment at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Clara, Texas. Memorials to the Mertins family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com