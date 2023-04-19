Clarence Edward Greguras, 81, passed away April 17, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1941 to Edward and Marie (Hain) Greguras. He graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Navy. Clarence is survived by his sons Bob (Tamara Arnce) and Gary; stepdaughters Mary (Tom) Dobesh and Kaye (James) Nichols; step-grandchildren Megan and Alex Beckman and Anthony, Christopher, and Benjamin Nichols; sister Mary Beth (Sam) Smith; brothers-in-law Dave Egr, John Holsan Sr., and Stanley (Bud) Karel; sisters-in-law Linda Egr, Cathy Greguras, Emily Greguras, and Mary Lee Hain; nephews, nieces, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara (Karel), second wife Charlotte (Swanda), daughter Jean Marie; father-in law (Stanley Karel), mother-in-law (Ann Karel), brothers William and Edward Jr.; brother-in-law Marion Hain, sisters-in-law Anna Marie Holsan, Carol Karel, and Nancy Karel; and niece Debbie Holsan.