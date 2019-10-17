August 30, 1937 – October 15, 2019
Clarence (Clancy) E. Woolman Jr., 82, of Lincoln, NE left this earth on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Clancy was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Clarence and Pauline. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Charlene (Smiley). He graduated from Cathedral High School in Lincoln, NE and attended the University of Nebraska on a football scholarship. Clancy worked for the Gas Company and Friedrich Air Conditioning Company. He served on several boards and committees including; Foundation for Educational Services, Lincoln Parks Foundation, Catholic School Board, Lincoln Jaycee's, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Action Program, Madonna Care Center, and many more. Clancy was named Lincoln's Outstanding Young Man in 1969.
Clancy was an active volunteer in the Lincoln community through the Lincoln Parks Foundation, Sunken Gardens, Lincoln Municipal Golf Committee, Chairman of the Sport Commission starting the High School playoffs at Memorial Stadium and many more. He also was instrumental with starting the Pius X High School Booster Club and was the 1st Wrestling Coach at Pius X. The Highlands Golf Course Clubhouse was recently named the “Clancy Woolman Clubhouse” in his honor. He was an avid golfer, loved being in his garden, spending time with his friends, and most importantly creating memories with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Charlene, his four children: Ed (Vicki), Tim, Deb (Brad), Mike (Denise), Grandchildren: Drew (Nikki) and Jake Ramsay, Peter, Kat, and Aubrey Woolman (Rueben), and Great-Grandchildren Cora Ramsay and Ezra Abraham.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St, Lincoln, with Father Lyle Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm at the church on Friday. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm Friday at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Pius X High School or the Lincoln Parks Foundation. www.bmlfh.com