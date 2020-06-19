× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clare Christine Maney

July 19, 1991 - June 15, 2020

Clare was born in Lincoln, NE, July 19, 1991. She attended St. Mary's School, Roper Elementary, Park Middle School and Lincoln High. She graduated from UNL with a degree in Business Administration. She moved to Arizona in January of 2015 to take a job in advertising.

In April of 2017 she set off in her Honda CRV on a tour of National Parks in the western US. In January of 2018 she embarked on a trip to Singapore, Bali, and Malaysia. Her next home was Hawaii where she worked as a tour guide. Sadly she disappeared at sea on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, James and Marjorie Maney, sisters Beth (Dale) Scott, Council Bluffs, IA, Sister Kathryn Maney, Waverly, NE, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Memorials can be sent in her honor to organizations promoting Ecology or "Black Lives Matter”. Mass of Christian Burial will be said by Father John Perkinton. Concelebrated by Rev. Anthony Bedient and Rev. Eric Clark on Saturday, June 20, at 10 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE. Rosary at 9:40 AM. Family requests masks be worn by all.

