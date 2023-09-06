Clare Ann Schnase

July 19, 1942 - July 27, 2023

We sadly announce the death of Clare Ann Schnase. Born July 19, 1942, she passed on July 27, 2023, in Reno, Nevada, surrounded by family.

Clare was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She had many friends and was a well-loved community member in Davey, Nebraska. She is survived by husband of 59 years, Carl, sons Curtis (Diane), Clark (Helen), Clayton (Mindi), and honorary 4th son Jay Halla. Grandchildren include Jason, Lisa, William, Katherine, Elijah, Kaiya, Tristan, Callan, Alexa, Kelsi, Madyson, great grandchildren Thea, Declan, Carter, Berkley and Ainsley, sisters Mary Jane Kucirek, Monica Lyons and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by parents John and Lucile Havlovic, brothers Maurice, John (Jack), Robert, and sister Edna.

The wake will be held September 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davey, NE at 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be held September 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. in Davey, NE.

A reception and celebration of life will be held after the funeral mass at the Davey Community Hall. We invite family and friends to remember Clare's wonderful life through food, drink, love, friendship and sharing of memories.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).

Condolences online at roperandons.com