Clara M. Krieser

May 19, 1923 - January 2, 2021

Clara Marie Krieser, 97, of Seward, passed away Jan. 2, 2021. She was born on May 19, 1923 to Henry & Minnie Schildt of Pleasant Dale. On Oct. 22, 1941 Clara married Erwin Krieser. A truly kind, strong, and humble woman, who will be greatly missed.

Clara is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Robert) Naber, Waco, son Philip (Cheryl) Krieser, Green Valley, AZ; and son Clark (Diane) Krieser, Seward, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Lola Schildt, Seward,; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Clara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Erwin (1981); son, Douglas (1990); granddaughter, Corina, grandson, Jeffrey, sister, Selma Murphy; brothers, Martin & Raymond Schildt and sister-in-law, Ida Schildt.

Signing of Remebrance Book Sunday January 10, 2021 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Volzke Funeral Home 147 Main Street Seward, NE 68434. Gathering of family and friends Sunday January 10, 2021 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Volzke Funeral Home. Memorial service Monday January 11, 2021 10:00 AM Volzke Funeral Home.