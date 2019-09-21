May 2, 1950 - September 20, 2019
Clara L. Burson, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Born to George and Zina (Owens) Moon on May 2, 1950 in Imperial, Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
Clara is survived by her children, Cristi Nyman, Kelly (Carl) Chandler, James Burson, Noah Coulter; grandchildren, Ashley Nyman, Serenity Chandler, Cadie Chandler, Cali Chandler, Chris Chandler, Seth Chandler; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vina Greenfield, Charlene Lewis.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Burson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.