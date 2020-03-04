Clara Belle (Brown) Bothwell

February 28, 2020

Clara Belle Bothwell (Brown) died Feb. 28, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born to Harvey and Stella Brown in May of 1923 in Washington, KS and was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School. Go Tigers! In her senior year she met the love of her life, Art Bothwell, from nearby Marysville. Months after their meeting, Art enlisted in the Army and joined the 1st Armored Division and headed to basic training at Fort Knox, KY. He was soon deployed to North Africa as part of Operation Torch in November of 1942. After four long years of waiting and praying for his return, they were finally married in June of 1945, and shared 62 years of marriage. In 1955, they adopted a son named Thomas Gene.

Clara was a loving and caring wife and mother whose family and friends meant everything to her. She especially enjoyed seeing her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Ruth Circle. Clara was an avid seamstress, cook, and gardener, who loved feeding her birds in the backyard. An excellent golfer, she was lifetime member of the Pine Lake Women's Golf League, playing well into her 90's.