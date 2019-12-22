Claire Ehernberger

With her dear companion Jerry, Claire loved traveling across the United States (especially her beloved Wisconsin) and around the world with the Friendship Force International (Lincoln club). Closer to home she was a decades-long member of First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler, Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary, Schuyler Book Club, and GRWC Schuyler Civic Club. In 2002, she received the Schuyler Civic Club's Woman of Achievement Award. Claire supported women's educational opportunities through her charter membership and past presidency of PEO Chapter HG, as well as membership in local chapters of American Association of University Women (AAUW) and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women's Club. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bridge, doing water exercise, coffee chats with friends and family, and staying in touch with far-flung family members and friends through her use of the iPad and iPhone. She gained a particular sense of joy by surprising family members, friends, acquaintances, and even strangers with ‘random acts of kindness' over her lifetime.