Claire Bellin

Loving and giving wife, mother and grandmother who always thought of others before herself.

Born in Glendale, CA, Claire received her bachelor's degree in public health from UCLA and later not only built a family, but helped her husband Ted build the house near Lincoln their family calls home. Claire was proud to use her education as a medical records administrator for the Dialysis Center of Lincoln (from where she never quite retired, but remained until her final days) to help put her sons, Kyle and Clark through Nebraska Wesleyan.

Claire is survived by her husband, Ted; sons: Kyle and Clark; daughters-in-law: Kris and Jodi; and grandchildren: Harrison, Kennedy, Emerson and Alexandra.

Claire will now and forever be in our thoughts as we endeavor to be as selfless as she.

Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hickman on July 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bread for the World www.bread.org, an organization Claire valued and supported.

Condolences at www.bmlfh.com.