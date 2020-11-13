September 21, 1989 - November 10, 2020

Claire Alyse Warner was born in Omaha, Nebraska on September 21st 1989 to Michael and Lisa Warner. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln North Star High School in 2007. Claire was called to Heaven Tuesday November 10th.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and unique sense of humor. She always knew how to bring cheer to any situation. She was good-hearted, had a kind soul, and made everyone she met feel important.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Lisa and her two sisters, Carley and Erin.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Please email clairesmemorials@gmail.com.