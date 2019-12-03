You are the owner of this article.
Civic Nebraska is hosting Civic Saturday in Lincoln to inspire active citizens
Civic Nebraska is hosting Civic Saturday in Lincoln to inspire active citizens

Capitol Experience Days

Dilshad Haji (right) follows along with the outline of a mock legislative hearing wherein he and North Star classmates portrayed senators, proponents and opponents of current legislation during Civic Nebraska's Capitol Experience Days on in 2018 at the Capitol. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Civic Nebraska is hosting a Civic Saturday on Saturday to promote civic engagement among Nebraska citizens. Lincoln's first Civic Saturday will be held from 10:30-12 p.m. at The Bay, 2005 Y St., and is free and open to the public.

The goal of Civic Saturdays is to facilitate small-group discussion between community members who may have different views to work together to improve their communities.

“Civic Saturday is a real opportunity to gather with all sorts of community members in Lincoln and beyond to remind us what that shared civic spirit is,” said Amanda Barker, Civic Nebraska’s deputy executive director and head of Civic Health Programs. “Especially in the midst of a potentially divisive election cycle, it’s important to gather and focus on what’s more alike than different.”

Brian Smith will be delivering Saturday's "civic sermon." Smith is a writer from Omaha who encourages Nebraskans to play an active role as citizens. There will also be other performances by local residents. 

 

