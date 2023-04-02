Cindy Louise (Bauersachs) Stanley

May 20, 1954 - March 29, 2023

Cindy Louise (Bauersachs) Stanley, 68 of Unadilla, was born on May 20, 1954, and passed away on March 29, 2023.

Survived by children Christine (Clint) Edgerton of Lincoln, Jason (Jennifer) Fisher of Cook, and Melissa (Chris) Tenney of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Dave (Jackie) Bauersachs of Lincoln; brother-in-law Kenny (Sabine) Stanley of New Mexico, Dan (Joyce) Stanley of Lincoln; uncle Tom (Linda) Casey of Lincoln; aunts Cindy Casey of Cheney, and Donna Casey of Lincoln; and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Gene Stanley, parents Richard and Jenny Bauersachs and brother Rick Bauersachs.

Funeral service: Tuesday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Bible Church. The service will be live streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Visitation: Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Bible Church. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com