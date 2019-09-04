October 22, 1960 – September 2, 2019
Cindy Lee Kreifels, age 58, of Lincoln, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born October 22, 1960 in Scottsbluff. Survived by spouse of 38 years, Randy; daughter, Wendy (Matt) Morrissey; son, Cody (Allison) Kreifels; grandchildren, Brynn, Carter, Brett and Drew; parents, Chuck and Sharon Rodeman; siblings, Sherry (Mike) Halkens, Kevin (Sandi) Rodeman and Kristi (Marty) Liles and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the family for a later charitable designation. Visitation from 6-8 pm with a rosary at 7 pm Thursday, September 5, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dive, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
