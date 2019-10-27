Christopher Scott Jones (Wilhelm)
April 30, 1960 - September 14, 2019
Chris was born April 30, 1960 to Judy Coatman and Jerry Jones in Long Beach, Calif. He became a part of the Wilhelm family on August 29, 1964. He passed away in Mounds, OK on September 14, 2019 due to unconfirmed causes at the age of 59.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to mourn his passing are fathers John Wilhelm and wife Carol of Elmwood, Jerry Jones of OK; two brothers Curtis Wilhelm, Michael and Tonya Wilhelm both of Elmwood; three daughters Jessi Timmermans of Colo. Springs; Chelsea Whiteside of Tulsa, OK, and Danan Rolfe of Eugene, OR, many nieces and friends. Preceded in death by mother Judy Wilhelm and grandparents on both sides of family.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Elmwood Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Elmwood Cemetery.