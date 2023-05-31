Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Christopher S. Wentling

May 24, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Scott Wentling on May 24th, 2023 in Madison, South Dakota, due to complications from a stroke.

Chris grew up in Norfolk, NE, where he attended Norfolk Public Schools. He excelled in pole vaulting and football and continued his athletic endeavors while earning an education degree at Chadron State College. Chris was dedicated to teaching and coaching, returning to his hometown of Norfolk where he coached and taught from 1987 to 2018. After retirement, he enjoyed his friends and family, his puppies, and traveling.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents Earl “Erv” Wentling and Shirley Westin Knapp. He leaves behind his daughters Jessica Wentling (Lincoln, Ne) and Natalie Wentling (Scottsbluff, NE), brother Al (and Jane) Wentling (Norfolk, NE), stepmother Ruth Wentling (Vail, AZ), and life partner Deb Tech (Madison, SD).

His memory will live on in the hearts of friends and family, as well as in the hearts of the countless students whose lives were forever changed by Mr. (Coach) Wentling.

A celebration of life for Chris will be held on July 21st, 2023 at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk, NE.

Chris supports neurological research by participating in the Brainbank donation program with http://brainbank.ucla.edu/.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Stroke association which can be found here: