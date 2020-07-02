August 17, 1982 - June 29, 2020
Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Morgan, 37, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1982 in Lincoln, to Robert Joseph Morgan and Julie Ann Pleasant. C.J. worked at the Nebraska Book Company as a Bindery Inspector.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Julie and Joseph Byler, father, Bob Morgan, sister, Sara Morgan, brother, Matthew Morgan, grandmother, Phyllis Pleasant, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Pleasant, and grandparents, Phillip and Lois Morgan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family. Condolences: lincolnalternativefuneral.com
