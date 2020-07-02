Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Morgan
View Comments

Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Morgan

{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Morgan

August 17, 1982 - June 29, 2020

Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Morgan, 37, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1982 in Lincoln, to Robert Joseph Morgan and Julie Ann Pleasant. C.J. worked at the Nebraska Book Company as a Bindery Inspector.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Julie and Joseph Byler, father, Bob Morgan, sister, Sara Morgan, brother, Matthew Morgan, grandmother, Phyllis Pleasant, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Pleasant, and grandparents, Phillip and Lois Morgan.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family. Condolences: lincolnalternativefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News