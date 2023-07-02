Christopher John Varga

May 9, 2023

Christopher John Varga, 42, of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on May 9, 2023.

Preceded in death by his mother Patricia (Hoffman) Varga. Survived by father Daniel Varga and sister Melissa Varga.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. A visitation is set for one hour prior to services at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials are in the care of the family for future designation. For a full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com