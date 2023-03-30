Christopher John Karmazin

April 15, 1980 - March 27, 2023

Christopher John Karmazin (42) was taken from us in an unfortunate tragic event at his work place. Christopher John Karmazin was born on April 15th, 1980 in Aurora NE, to Darold and Serita (Jensen) Karmazin. Chris married Aylin (Yesilcimen) Karmazin on August 1st, 2009 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincon, NE.

Chris is survived by his wife Aylin, daughters Sehven Karmazin, Lydia Karmazin and Laurel Karmazin. Parents Darold and Serita Karmazin, brother Matthew Karmazin, Sister Korynn Smith, brother and sister in-law Garrett and Skye Lund Karmazin. Parents-in-law Greg and Rita Yesilcimen, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Jess Yesilcimen. Nieces and nephew Logan and Lacey Smith, Max, Parker and Madison Yesilcimen. Grandmother Gerry Karmazin. Grandmother-in-law Yeran Arabaci. Many aunts and uncles and cousins.

Services will be held Saturday April 1st at 1:00 P.M. at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Lincoln NE. Rosary will be held Friday March 31st at 7 P.M. at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. The family will be receiving friends from 5-7 P.M at the funeral home prior to the Rosary. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com