Christopher James Stock

November 7, 1991 - March 26, 2023

Our hearts break as we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher James Stock on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at 31 years old. Chris was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on November 7th, 1991. Chris' family meant the world to him. He deeply valued the relationship he had with his parents, calling them several times a day, taking them out to lunch weekly, and never missing an opportunity to cook them a gourmet meal. He was the kind of father that others inspired to be, never missing a doctor's appointment, snuggling them every single night, helping with all the pesky math problems, kissing every boo-boo, and teaching them leadership, humility, and finding strength within themselves. Chris was an incredible husband who didn't need a special day to express his love, always bringing home his wife's favorite treats, writing her notes just because, and even braiding her hair every night. When it came to his family, his love and devotion was unwavering.

Chris was incredibly goal and growth-focused and was able to create a wildly successful real estate business in only a few years' time that serves hundreds of people in Lincoln and surrounding areas. Anyone who met Chris could feel his selflessness, sincerity, humbleness, and became an instant friend. He did everything he could to encourage people to see their potential and grow. He mentored countless people and gave them every opportunity he could. He was someone people could always turn to for truth, kindness, intelligent advice, and witty humor. He would truly do anything to help anyone, anytime they needed it.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers Mark Stock and Dwight Crewdson; and grandmother Rev Louise Stock. Chris is survived by grandmothers, Janice Crewdson and Lana Crewdson; proud parents Ted and Sherri Stock; parents-in-law Rod and Vicki Burkey; beloved wife, Victoria Stock; the children he adored, Viarra Stock (10) and Ezra Stock (5); aunts, uncle, and cousins; and an amazing group of countless friends and mentors.

Even after his passing, his selflessness continued on as he chose to be a donor and help even more lives. We love you more than words could ever express Chris and your legacy will live on in your family, your friends, your business, and now, the people you gave the gift of another chance at life.

A celebration of life for Chris is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com