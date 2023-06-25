Christine M. Graff

February 7, 1948 - June 21, 2023

Christine “Chris” Graff 75 of Lincoln, Nebraska, widow of Larry Graff, passed away on June 21, 2023. Chris was born to Henry and Lydia Grasmick of Lincoln Nebraska on February 7, 1948.

Chris was a life-long resident of Lincoln, attending and graduating from Lincoln Southeast high school in 1966. Chris attended Lincoln Technical College, receiving her License of Practical Nursing degree in 1970. Chris spent the majority of her nursing career at Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and Associates, where she retired from.

In 1971 Chris became a mom to her son James P. Graff, the light of her life. Chris was united in marriage to Larry Graff in 1977. In 1997 and in 2000 Chris became a grandma to her cherished grandsons, Cole, and Alex Graff. She took immense pride in her role as a grandma, ensuring her “boys” were well loved.

Chris always gave to others first, her kindness and empathy was her soul, she never met a stranger, and her smile was endless.

Chris is survived by her son James P. Graff “Jim,” her daughter-in-law Jennifer Graff, grandsons, Cole and Alex Graff, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James R. and Kathy Graff and nephew James J. Graff. Many cousins, relatives, and great friends.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lydia Grasmick, husband Larry Graff, niece Kris McElroy and her four beloved English Springer Spaniels.

Per Chris' wishes, a celebration of life will be held on July 8, 2023, from 2-4pm at Pine Lake Golf Course, located at 6601 S. 84th street, Lincoln, NE. A private family internment will be held at a later date.

Memorials to family for further designations. Condolences may be left at Wyuka.com.