Christine Elizabeth Mackie, 90, of Seward, was born on November 26, 1929 to Blaise L. and Myrtle M. (Robinson) Diamond in Detroit, Michigan. On November 11, 1950, Christine was united in marriage to James D. Mackie in Detroit. Christine worked for the City of Lincoln as a Budget Analyst. Christine passed away on October 2, 2020 in Seward.