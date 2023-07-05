Christine "Chris" M. Lyman

October 5, 1955 - June 28, 2023

Christine "Chris" M. Lyman, age 67, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Chris was born October 5, 1955 to Glenn and Mary Lyman.

Chris is survived by her loving wife of 10 years Sharon Maricle; sister, Linda (Mark) Lyman Svoboda; many niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial celebration of life for Chris will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

