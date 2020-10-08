Christina Rodriguez, 41, passed away on October 5, 2020. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Friday (10/9/20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Burial at Simmons Saltillo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Simmons Saltillo Cemetery Association or St. Jude's Hospital. Live streaming of the service and online condolences available at Roperandsons.com.